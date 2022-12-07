Dr. Tsegaw Egziti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egziti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tsegaw Egziti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tsegaw Egziti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)18220 State Highway 249 Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3524
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 240, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3526
HSE Medical Associates10720 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 2, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 805-3525
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very nice. Very Professional. Listens completely. Thorough. Staff nice and friendly
- Nephrology
- English
- 1982995213
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Egziti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egziti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egziti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egziti has seen patients for Alkalosis and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egziti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Egziti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egziti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egziti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egziti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.