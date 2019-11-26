Overview

Dr. Tshaka Muchiteni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Albany Medical Center Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Muchiteni works at ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M in Monroe, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.