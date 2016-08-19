Overview of Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD

Dr. Tshekedi Dennis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIBERIA / A.M. DOGLIOTTI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.



Dr. Dennis works at Associated Therapists Inc in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA, Mission Viejo, CA and Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.