Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD
Overview of Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD
Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE.
Dr. Bass works at
Dr. Bass' Office Locations
Tsilya Bass MD Inc.1111 N Fairfax Ave Ste 109, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 876-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bass is the best! With her Medical Excellence and guidance her patient (who is my brother) receives the best care possible. Office employees are very experienced and each visit to her office is a very positive experience for us. Thank you Dr. Bass
About Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1841330800
Education & Certifications
- KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bass speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.