See All Psychiatrists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small West Hollywood, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD

Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE.

Dr. Bass works at Tsilya Bass MD,Inc in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
4.5 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Bass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tsilya Bass MD Inc.
    1111 N Fairfax Ave Ste 109, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 876-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Insomnia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bass?

    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Bass is the best! With her Medical Excellence and guidance her patient (who is my brother) receives the best care possible. Office employees are very experienced and each visit to her office is a very positive experience for us. Thank you Dr. Bass
    John — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bass to family and friends

    Dr. Bass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD.

    About Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841330800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bass works at Tsilya Bass MD,Inc in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bass’s profile.

    Dr. Bass has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tsilya Bass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.