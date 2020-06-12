Overview

Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Tekkelian works at Tsovinar Tekkelian M.d. Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.