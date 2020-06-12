See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Tekkelian works at Tsovinar Tekkelian M.d. Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tsovinar Tekkelian M.d. Inc.
    1251 S GLENDALE AVE, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 500-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    41 years of experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    1558447607
    • 1558447607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University S Ca School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsovinar Tekkelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekkelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tekkelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tekkelian works at Tsovinar Tekkelian M.d. Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tekkelian’s profile.

    Dr. Tekkelian has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tekkelian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tekkelian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tekkelian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tekkelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tekkelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

