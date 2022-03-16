Dr. Aw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsung Aw, MD
Dr. Tsung Aw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2095Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
I met with Dr Aw on Teladoc. He was professional and is a great a listener. He answered all of my questions and concerns. I was very pleased with his service and he has to be the best psychiatrist on Teladoc
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245627058
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.