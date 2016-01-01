Overview

Dr. Tsuyoshi Inoshita, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Fac Med Kyoto U, Kyoto and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Inoshita works at KDMS Portsmouth Cancer Care Associates in Portsmouth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.