Dr. Tsuyoshi Todo, MD
Overview of Dr. Tsuyoshi Todo, MD
Dr. Tsuyoshi Todo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Todo's Office Locations
Liver Disease and Transplant Center8900 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2641
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tsuyoshi Todo, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093033672
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todo has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
