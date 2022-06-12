Overview of Dr. Tsz Chan, MD

Dr. Tsz Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from McMaster University - Canada (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.