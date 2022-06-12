See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Tsz Chan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tsz Chan, MD

Dr. Tsz Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from McMaster University - Canada (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Chan works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group - South Pavilion
    80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2022
    DR. CHAN IS AMAZING. His bedside manner was impeccable. Even amidst the 8-10 staff that were there helping me that morning, when he came in and sat by me to tell me what he and I would be going through the next couple of hours of wrist surgery - he sounded just like a "whisperer" to me. He was all I heard against the hustle & bustle going on with prep. I will never forget this about Dr. Chan. Forever grateful... LF
    About Dr. Tsz Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356707483
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery (GME)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McMaster University - Canada (GME)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University - Canada (SOM)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsz Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

