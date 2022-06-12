Dr. Tsz Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tsz Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tsz Chan, MD
Dr. Tsz Chan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from McMaster University - Canada (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group - South Pavilion80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
DR. CHAN IS AMAZING. His bedside manner was impeccable. Even amidst the 8-10 staff that were there helping me that morning, when he came in and sat by me to tell me what he and I would be going through the next couple of hours of wrist surgery - he sounded just like a "whisperer" to me. He was all I heard against the hustle & bustle going on with prep. I will never forget this about Dr. Chan. Forever grateful... LF
About Dr. Tsz Chan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356707483
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery (GME)
- McMaster University - Canada (GME)
- McMaster University - Canada (SOM)
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.