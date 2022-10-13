See All Neurosurgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Tsz Lau, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tsz Lau, MD

Dr. Tsz Lau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Lau works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building 3
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (346) 874-2525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acoustic Neuroma
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Lau was my Dr. In Lakeland Florida. He came highly recommended by another surgeon. He was kind, patient and explained everything about my spinal stenosis ( upper and lower). He preformed my neck ( upper) spinal fusion surgery, with expert care. That was about 5 years ago and my neck has been great since. My numbness and burning in my hand and arms has gone away and almost all of the excruciating pain. I have met others over the years that have had the same procedure by other Nerosurgen’s and their results are not very good. We where blessed to have him in Florida, and I was sad to find out he had relocated to Texas. Our loss is your gain. I will also brag about him; since he never would, he helps in other countries by teaching others and sharing his knowledge and talents. Thank you Dr Lau, ( from the patient that made you artwork). You are a truly great Doctor!
    Kristy King Warren — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tsz Lau, MD
    About Dr. Tsz Lau, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    • Male
    • 1326237389
    Education & Certifications

    • Skull Base Cerebrovascular Surgery-University Of South Florida
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tsz Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lau works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lau’s profile.

    Dr. Lau has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lau speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

