Dr. Tsz Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tsz Lau, MD
Dr. Tsz Lau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau's Office Locations
Medical Office Building 316605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (346) 874-2525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lau was my Dr. In Lakeland Florida. He came highly recommended by another surgeon. He was kind, patient and explained everything about my spinal stenosis ( upper and lower). He preformed my neck ( upper) spinal fusion surgery, with expert care. That was about 5 years ago and my neck has been great since. My numbness and burning in my hand and arms has gone away and almost all of the excruciating pain. I have met others over the years that have had the same procedure by other Nerosurgen’s and their results are not very good. We where blessed to have him in Florida, and I was sad to find out he had relocated to Texas. Our loss is your gain. I will also brag about him; since he never would, he helps in other countries by teaching others and sharing his knowledge and talents. Thank you Dr Lau, ( from the patient that made you artwork). You are a truly great Doctor!
About Dr. Tsz Lau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1326237389
Education & Certifications
- Skull Base Cerebrovascular Surgery-University Of South Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
