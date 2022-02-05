Dr. Tu Cao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tu Cao, MD
Overview of Dr. Tu Cao, MD
Dr. Tu Cao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Cao works at
Dr. Cao's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Heart Center - A Providence Physicians Partners Practice3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 505-7607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cao?
Very nice and great customer service
About Dr. Tu Cao, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1316238736
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cao works at
Dr. Cao has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.