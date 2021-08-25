Overview

Dr. Tu Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Nguyen works at Menlo Medical Clinic in Menlo Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.