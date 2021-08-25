Dr. Tu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tu Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tu Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Menlo Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
-
1
Menlo Medical Clinic321 Middlefield Rd Ste 260, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 736-5771
-
2
University Healthcare Alliance1300 Crane St, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 498-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen and the staff at the Menlo GI Clinic made the process of getting a 10 year colonoscopy, if not pleasant, then at las as comfortable as possible. Dr. Nguyen has a very soothing, friendly manner to him. He lays out your options, makes a recommendation, but let’s you decide the best course of action. I was extremely comfortable with his professionalism and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tu Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1497841969
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
