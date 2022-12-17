Overview of Dr. Tuan Lam, MD

Dr. Tuan Lam, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of California Medical Center, San Francisco and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Cardiothoracic Surgery) in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.