Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Kidz Cardiology Inc.10100 E Shannon Woods Cir Ste 108, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-9385
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1639339344
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
