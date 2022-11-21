Overview

Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Nguyen works at Seton Heart Institute in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Smithville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.