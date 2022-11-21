Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Smithville.
Locations
Ascension Seton Heart Institute1301 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-3440
Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD441 Highway 71 W Ste C, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 324-3440Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Seton Family of Doctors at Smithville1201 Hill Rd # A, Smithville, TX 78957 Directions (512) 324-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Smithville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was assigned Dr Nguyen when I ended up in the Emergency room last year. He is very assertive and approachable. I appreciate the care he seems to give each and every patient. I could not have hand picked anyone for a better fit !!!
About Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952341034
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hosp/Tex Heart Inst
- Washington U/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.