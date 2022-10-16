Dr. Tuan Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tuan Pham, MD
Dr. Tuan Pham, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Children Specialty Care1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 284-5906Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
My daughter had a difficult diagnosis with her gallbladder. We sought out Dr Pham for a second opinion after being dismissed by other GI doctors. Dr. Pham was very thorough with ruling out other possibilities for her symptoms. It was determined that she needed to have it removed and has been 100% since the surgery. We will never forget him.
About Dr. Tuan Pham, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023080942
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.