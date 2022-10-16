Overview of Dr. Tuan Pham, MD

Dr. Tuan Pham, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Pham works at NEMOURS CHILDREN HOSPITAL in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.