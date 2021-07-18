See All Cardiologists in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Tuan Pham, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (24)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tuan Pham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pham works at Sierra Heart & Vascular Associates in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deepaaleya Medical Inc.
    Deepaaleya Medical Inc.
9333 Base Line Rd Ste 160, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
(909) 941-4599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tuan Pham, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134163793
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Sierra Heart & Vascular Associates in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

