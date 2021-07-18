Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuan Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuan Pham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deepaaleya Medical Inc.9333 Base Line Rd Ste 160, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 941-4599
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr. Pham is caring. Takes his time and a great doctor.
About Dr. Tuan Pham, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134163793
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.