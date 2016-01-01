Overview

Dr. Tuan Trinh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Trinh works at Oak Cliff Medical Treatment Clinic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.