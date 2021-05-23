Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuan Vu, MD
Dr. Tuan Vu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Vu Tuan A MD Office1451 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-2600
I had my mini facelift and upper eyelids done by Dr. Tuan A. Vu in Sugar Land. The results are fantastic, much beyond my expectation. I look refreshed and at least 10 years younger! Thanks to Dr. Vu!
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
