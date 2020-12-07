Dr. Tuanh Tonnu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuanh Tonnu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tuanh Tonnu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Tonnu works at
T. Ann Tonnu M.d. LLC9057 Shady Grove Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Directions (301) 721-1614
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 721-1614Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Tonnu has been my gastroenterologist since 2011. Both my wife and I trust her with performing our colonoscopy procedures. She has good bed side manners and makes you feel comfortable and at ease.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083723878
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Tonnu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonnu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonnu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonnu has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tonnu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonnu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonnu.
