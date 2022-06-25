Dr. Tuba Esfandyari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esfandyari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuba Esfandyari, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuba Esfandyari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
The University of Kansas Health System12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 945-8336
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esfandyari?
Excellent compassionate doctor
About Dr. Tuba Esfandyari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740250778
Education & Certifications
- University Of Calgary Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esfandyari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esfandyari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esfandyari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esfandyari has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esfandyari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esfandyari speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Esfandyari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esfandyari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esfandyari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esfandyari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.