Overview of Dr. Tucker Drury, MD

Dr. Tucker Drury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.