Dr. Tucker Harrison, DO

Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Tucker Harrison, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Oklahoma State University Medical Center

Dr. Harrison works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa
    6151 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Impella Device
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Tucker Harrison, DO

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1396004636
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrison works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Harrison’s profile.

    Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Harrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

