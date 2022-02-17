See All Podiatrists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Fort Collins, CO
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM

Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.

Dr. Worthen works at Save Your Sole Foot /Ankle Spec in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
4.7 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
4.3 (27)
View Profile

Dr. Worthen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Save Your Sole Foot and Ankle Specialists PC
    1927 Wilmington Dr Unit 102, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 416-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Fort Collins Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Worthen?

    Feb 17, 2022
    Dr Worthen is my hero. After 16 yrs of foot pain and a botched surgery with Dr Greg Koldenhoven, he has substantially improved the quality of my life! I waited 7 mths from my cheilectomy w/Koldenhoven, only to realize that the procedure had worsened my pain & made my joint further deteriorate. I was very reluctant to have my big toe fused, because I assumed the pain would be worse than it had with the cheilectomy, which was excruciating. To my complete shock, there was almost no pain at all, even in the days right after surgery. Amazing! I was able to walk w/a boot immediately w/no pain. My foot hasn't been pain free in 16 yrs! I had to remind myself that I had surgery, because it felt so good. Dr Worthen is a real gem. He is humble, kind & compassionate. Best of all though, he is an amazing surgeon! When I was transferring to the surgery table, Dr Worthen helped keep my gown down & even placed a warm blanket on me. Wow! I have NEVER had a doctor so attentive and kind.
    Kellie Stennis — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Worthen to family and friends

    Dr. Worthen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Worthen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM.

    About Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073879821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worthen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worthen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worthen works at Save Your Sole Foot /Ankle Spec in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Worthen’s profile.

    Dr. Worthen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.