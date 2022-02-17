Overview of Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM

Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.



Dr. Worthen works at Save Your Sole Foot /Ankle Spec in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.