Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM
Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center.
Dr. Worthen works at
Dr. Worthen's Office Locations
-
1
Save Your Sole Foot and Ankle Specialists PC1927 Wilmington Dr Unit 102, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 416-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worthen?
Dr Worthen is my hero. After 16 yrs of foot pain and a botched surgery with Dr Greg Koldenhoven, he has substantially improved the quality of my life! I waited 7 mths from my cheilectomy w/Koldenhoven, only to realize that the procedure had worsened my pain & made my joint further deteriorate. I was very reluctant to have my big toe fused, because I assumed the pain would be worse than it had with the cheilectomy, which was excruciating. To my complete shock, there was almost no pain at all, even in the days right after surgery. Amazing! I was able to walk w/a boot immediately w/no pain. My foot hasn't been pain free in 16 yrs! I had to remind myself that I had surgery, because it felt so good. Dr Worthen is a real gem. He is humble, kind & compassionate. Best of all though, he is an amazing surgeon! When I was transferring to the surgery table, Dr Worthen helped keep my gown down & even placed a warm blanket on me. Wow! I have NEVER had a doctor so attentive and kind.
About Dr. Tucker Worthen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073879821
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worthen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worthen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worthen works at
Dr. Worthen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.