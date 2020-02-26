See All Rheumatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (40)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD

Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.

Dr. Jianu works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Institut in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Dr. Jianu's Office Locations

    Arthritis and Rheumatism Institute
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Institute
8420 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 385-6468
    Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists
    Clinical Infectious Disease Specialists
2435 Fire Mesa St Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128
(702) 968-2437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 26, 2020
    I just started seeing Dr Jianu. His office staff is nice, the waiting room time is minimal. He took the time to go over my concerns. I would definitely recommend him to friends and family
    Sally Jenkins — Feb 26, 2020
    About Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821039546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jianu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jianu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jianu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jianu works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Institut in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jianu’s profile.

    Dr. Jianu has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jianu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jianu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jianu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jianu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jianu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

