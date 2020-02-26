Overview of Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD

Dr. Tudor Jianu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.



Dr. Jianu works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Institut in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.