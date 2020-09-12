Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocneanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD
Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FOR SIBIU / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ocneanu's Office Locations
Nephophiles LLC2904 Rodeo Park Dr E Ste 300B, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 216-3466
Heather H. Sena MD PC1650 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-4276
Jerald J. Littlefield M.d. PC2100 Calle De La Vuelta, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-8659
Bma Espanola1420 Calle De La Merced, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 753-9427
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr. Tudor for keeping his office open during the COVID pandemic. When my primary care closed his office, I was able to get in touch with his staff and they help me with my prescriptions. Also, I was able to have a real office visit which is very important to me.
About Dr. Tudor Ocneanu, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073573507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY FOR SIBIU / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
