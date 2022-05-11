Dr. Tudor Scridon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scridon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Scridon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tudor Scridon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Hospital
Dr. Scridon works at
Locations
Scridon Cardiology1300 36th St Ste D, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-7380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Don't judge him by the office staff.
About Dr. Tudor Scridon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
- 1407022395
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
