Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Stiharu works at Metro Dentalcare Specialty Center - Burnsville - Oral Surgery in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.