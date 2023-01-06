Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiharu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire and is affiliated with Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Maple Grove Hospital.
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Specialty Center Burnsville - Oral Surgery14344 Burnhaven Dr, Burnsville, MN 55306 Directions (763) 220-6739Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- Medicare
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dentistry skills and people skills. He has great attention to detail, takes his time, answers any questions, and explains options. I highly recommend Dr. Stiharu.
About Dr. Tudor Stiharu, DMD
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1265728299
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital|University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Montreal / Faculte De Medecine Dentaire
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital/clinic Saint Paul
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Maple Grove Hospital
