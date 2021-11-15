Dr. Tudor Vagaonescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vagaonescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tudor Vagaonescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tudor Vagaonescu, MD
Dr. Tudor Vagaonescu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Dr. Vagaonescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vagaonescu's Office Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 612-9617
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vagaonescu?
The very best period. All the good things you can think of AND THEN SOME. Honored and fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Tudor Vagaonescu, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1417031170
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vagaonescu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vagaonescu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vagaonescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vagaonescu works at
Dr. Vagaonescu has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vagaonescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vagaonescu speaks Romanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vagaonescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vagaonescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vagaonescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vagaonescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.