Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Cook works at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center
    14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 246-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Obesity
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Cook has an incredible practice. Her expertise as a surgeon combined with her willingness to go above and beyond to listen, discuss and explain holistically is priceless. Dr. Cool was professional and provided thorough care. She answered every question that I had…big or small, and was attentive and offered minimally invasive solutions to all of my health concerns. From the first consultation to the post op appointments, she was accessible, available and personable. I Highly recommend Dr. Cook!!!
    Dee Clifford — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396902227
    Education & Certifications

    • Milton S Hershey Med Ctr-Penn St U
    • howard university hospital
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

