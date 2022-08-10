Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD
Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 150, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 246-0770
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook has an incredible practice. Her expertise as a surgeon combined with her willingness to go above and beyond to listen, discuss and explain holistically is priceless. Dr. Cool was professional and provided thorough care. She answered every question that I had…big or small, and was attentive and offered minimally invasive solutions to all of my health concerns. From the first consultation to the post op appointments, she was accessible, available and personable. I Highly recommend Dr. Cook!!!
About Dr. Tuesday Cook, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396902227
- Milton S Hershey Med Ctr-Penn St U
- howard university hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
