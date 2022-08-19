Overview

Dr. Tuesday Pearson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Pearson works at Joya Women's Healthcare - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Portland, OR in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.