Dr. Tuesday Pearson, DO
Overview
Dr. Tuesday Pearson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. Pearson works at
Locations
Joya Women's Healthcare - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Portland, OR2332 Nw Irving St, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 274-5444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CCO)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH)
Ratings & Reviews
She’s got a great attitude and she’s proficient!
About Dr. Tuesday Pearson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oregon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
