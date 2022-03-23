Dr. Tulasi Gummadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gummadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tulasi Gummadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Tulasi Gummadi, MD
Dr. Tulasi Gummadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Allina Health Mercy Womens Health Clinic11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 300, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-0808
North Memorial Health Hospital3300 Oakdale Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Directions (763) 581-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- CentraCare – Monticello Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Gummadi has been great to work with. She explained my condition of Thrombocythemia in a very understandable way and what to expect. Takes the time to go over the blood test results I do quarterly and discuss any concerns I may have. She is very pleasant to work with, has a great personality and knowledge of my condition and has been awesome to work with. I would highly recommend Dr. Gummadi
- Hematology
- English
- University Of Minnesota
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gummadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gummadi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gummadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gummadi has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gummadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gummadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gummadi.
