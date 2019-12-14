Overview of Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD

Dr. Tulika Ranjan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Ranjan works at TGH Brandon Healthplex in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.