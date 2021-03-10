Dr. Tulika Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tulika Srivastava, MD
Dr. Tulika Srivastava, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Vantage Health System Inc93 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 385-4400
Radiation Oncology Partners PC211 Essex St Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-1240
Vantage Health System2 Park Ave, Dumont, NJ 07628 Directions (201) 385-4400
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Srivastava is an excellent child psychiatrist. She has been treating my daughter for the past 2 years and I appreciate her professionalism and attentiveness to my child’s changing needs. I highly recommend Dr. Srivastava.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UTKAL UNIVERSITY / S.C.B. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Srivastava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.