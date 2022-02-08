Dr. Bertorini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tulio Bertorini, MD
Overview
Dr. Tulio Bertorini, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Wesley Neurology Clinic8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 305, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 624-2960
Wesley Neurology Clinic1211 Union Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bertorini is the best Neurologist in the Memphis, Tri-State area and Region. He is thorough, extremely knowledgeable and exhausts every avenue in getting your diagnosis and treatment regimen. A Godsend!
About Dr. Tulio Bertorini, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760459168
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Health Neur
- Armed Forces Institute Path
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
