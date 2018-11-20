Dr. Tulsidas Kuruvanka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuruvanka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tulsidas Kuruvanka, MD
Dr. Tulsidas Kuruvanka, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Caritas Saint Elizabeths Medical Center|Cleve Clin Fdn|Montefiore Medical Center
Northwest Houston Cardiology13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4543
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor , great staff ,
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1437312584
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University|University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuruvanka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuruvanka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuruvanka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuruvanka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuruvanka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuruvanka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuruvanka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.