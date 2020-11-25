Dr. Tun Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tun Chu, MD
Overview of Dr. Tun Chu, MD
Dr. Tun Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
- 1 599 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chu performed a carotid endarterectomy on me and did a fine job and two follow up visits he was very compassionate I would recommend him 100%
About Dr. Tun Chu, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
