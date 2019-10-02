Dr. Tuna Ozyurekoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozyurekoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuna Ozyurekoglu, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kleinert Kutz & Associates225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-4263
New Albany3605 Northgate Ct Ste 102, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 561-4263
Chamberlain Pointe Office4642 Chamberlain Ln Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 561-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was referred to Kleinert and Kutz hand care by a friend who had received treatment from them in the past. I sustained an injury that was quickly identified by Dr. Tuna as a fractured scaphoid and dislocated wrist. His recommendation was to perform a surgery to complete a four corner fusion and utilize a plate installation to allow for me to still have strength in my hand. The surgery was performed back in March of 2019. The surgery went extremely well and after a handful of weeks my cast was removed. After a few months I've regained almost all of my strength in my hand, and will continue to gain more as time passes. All in all my experience being treated by Dr. Tuna exceeded all my expectations and if you suffer a hand or wrist injury I would highly recommend Kleinert and Kutz hand care. Ultimately I imagine every doctor there is extremely talented, and first hand I can tell you Dr. Tuna is exceptional in his field.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1659365930
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert Hand Sur
- Ankara Emergeny Care and Traumatology Hospital
- HACETTEPE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
