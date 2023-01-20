See All General Surgeons in Clairton, PA
Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Aksehirli works at Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists in Clairton, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists
    1200 Brooks Ln Ste 170, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3336
  2. 2
    Jrmc Internal Medicine
    810 Clairton Blvd Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 650-1170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548559743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College/ Westchester Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore/ Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Our Lady Of Mercy/ New York Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksehirli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aksehirli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aksehirli has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksehirli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksehirli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksehirli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksehirli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksehirli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

