Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aksehirli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Aksehirli works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists1200 Brooks Ln Ste 170, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 359-3336
-
2
Jrmc Internal Medicine810 Clairton Blvd Ste 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 650-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aksehirli?
Dr Aksehirli is a great listener and has much compassion for his patients. He cares about all his patients.
About Dr. Tunc Aksehirli, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1548559743
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/ Westchester Medical Center
- Montefiore/ Einstein Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Mercy/ New York Medical College
- Saba University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aksehirli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aksehirli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aksehirli works at
Dr. Aksehirli has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aksehirli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aksehirli speaks Turkish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aksehirli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aksehirli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aksehirli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aksehirli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.