Overview of Dr. Tung Cai, MD

Dr. Tung Cai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Cai works at Cardiac Surgery Specialists in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Partial Lung Collapse and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.