Overview

Dr. Tung-Chin Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Hsieh works at UC San Diego Health in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.