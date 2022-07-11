Dr. Tung-Chin Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung-Chin Hsieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tung-Chin Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Hsieh works at
Locations
1
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hsieh provided me with excellent care in urology and men's fertility/health. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Tung-Chin Hsieh, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073758652
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Hsieh works at
