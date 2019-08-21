Overview of Dr. Tung Chu, MD

Dr. Tung Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chu works at Eyecare By Ophthalmology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.