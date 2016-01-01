Overview

Dr. Tung Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Des Moines University|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at Tully Health Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.