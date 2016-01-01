Overview

Dr. Tung Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Nguyen works at Tung Huu Nguyen MD INC in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.