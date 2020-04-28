Dr. Tung Shu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tung Shu, MD
Overview of Dr. Tung Shu, MD
Dr. Tung Shu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shu works at
Dr. Shu's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Urology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shu?
Been a patient for many a year,Best there Is to my Option
About Dr. Tung Shu, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841229523
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shu works at
Dr. Shu has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.