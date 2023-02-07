See All Otolaryngologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Tung Trang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tung Trang, MD

Dr. Tung Trang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Trang works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Medical Center
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kern Medical
    9300 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 663-0333
  3. 3
    Kern Medical Center Physician Group
    6401 Truxtun Ave Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 868-6480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
TMJ
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis
TMJ
Otitis Media
Chronic Sinusitis

TMJ Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Tung Trang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548325855
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tung Trang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trang works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trang’s profile.

    Dr. Trang has seen patients for TMJ, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Trang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

