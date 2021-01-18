Overview

Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Cornelius works at Divine Dermatology & Aesthetics LLC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.