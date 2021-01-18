Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Divine Dermatology & Aesthetics LLC1039 Grant St SE Ste A11, Atlanta, GA 30315 Directions (678) 589-7546
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently visited Dr. Cornelius to have a persedure done. I must say I was throughly impress. The professionalism I received made me feel very comfortable. She explained everything to me from beginning to end. I wll return.
About Dr. Tunisia Cornelius, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245404854
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelius has seen patients for Hair Loss, Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.