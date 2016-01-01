Dr. Tuong Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuong Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Tuong Vu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 230, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tuong Vu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598721235
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.