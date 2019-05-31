Dr. Tusar Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tusar Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tusar Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Firooz Banooni M.d. P.l.l.c3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 301, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-7773
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
I had a colonoscopy completed with Dr Desai. The process went very well and no problems.
About Dr. Tusar Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740271527
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.