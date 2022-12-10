Overview of Dr. Tushar Modi, MD

Dr. Tushar Modi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Modi works at TUSHAR MODI MD, FACP. in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.